Saints Row Writer Drew Holmes Becomes IP Director of Far Cry

Drew Holmes, the renowned writer behind the Saints Row series, has been appointed as the IP Director of Far Cry at Ubisoft Montreal. Holmes, who joined the Canadian studios seven years ago, announced the news on his LinkedIn profile and teased that there are exciting things on the horizon for the first-person shooter franchise.

During his tenure at Ubisoft, Holmes played a pivotal role in the development of Far Cry 5 as the lead writer. He also contributed to the game’s downloadable expansion, Lost On Mars. Following that, he took on the position of lead scriptwriter for Far Cry: New Dawn, a spin-off set in the aftermath of the nuclear detonation in the 2018 game.

Beginning his journey in the gaming industry as a quality assurance team member and writing intern for Deep Silver Volition in 2006, Holmes quickly worked his way up to the writing team. His contributions to Saints Row 2 included writing ambient NPC dialogue, radio station scripts, and main and miscellaneous mission dialogues.

Holmes went on to co-write Saints Row: The Third in 2011 alongside Jeffrey Bielawski, Luke Blaize, and Jessica Thorn under the leadership of Steve Jaros. This entry in the series received praise for its engaging campaign and well-developed characters, with a particular emphasis on video game tropes.

Aside from his work on the Far Cry and Saints Row franchises, Holmes has also lent his talents to titles such as Red Faction, BioShock Infinite, and its expansion Burial At Sea. However, Far Cry 6, the latest installment in the Far Cry series, received criticism for not fully exploring its political themes, as highlighted in a review by Jake Tucker.

