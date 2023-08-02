Volition Announces Launch Date for Final Saints Row Expansion

Developer Volition has revealed the release date for the last expansion of the popular open-world game, Saints Row. Titled “A Song of Fire and Dust,” the expansion will be available on August 8th, following the recent launch of a previous add-on for Xbox consoles.

The expansion features a storyline where rival characters Bossonius and Gwendolyn Firebird must unite to protect The DustFaire from a new enemy after a devastating ambush on the Dustlanders.

In addition to the upcoming expansion, the developer has also shared an extensive list of patch notes addressing various community requests. These updates include improvements to challenge tracking, fixes for achievements and trophies, enhanced customization options, combat and skill adjustments, and tweaks to accessibility modes.

As usual, Volition has added a new area to the game for free with the expansion. This time, players can explore the ‘Vallejo’ district.

The 1.5 update patch notes bring several quality of life changes to the game. Players can now layer necklaces, wrist items, and jackets for better clothing customization. The difficulty of late-game encounters on the “Boss” difficulty has been adjusted for a more appropriate challenge scaling. Visual enhancements have been added for wet player characters.

Combat fixes include eliminating a bug with fine aim not snapping to the target, fixing the Minigunner’s invulnerability after being knocked back, adjusting camera angles when firing rifles, and improving the behavior of melee NPCs during combat. Various adjustments have been made to weapons, NPC behavior, and enemy invulnerability during animations.

The general updates fix localization and text issues, address desync while playing in co-op, improve HDR settings placement, and resolve multiple weather state problems. Several fixes have been implemented for player functionality, HUD, map rendering, and UI issues.

Players can expect an improved co-op experience, with clearer messaging about co-op availability and better loading into a host’s game. Challenges, achievements, and customization options have also received necessary fixes and updates.

With the release of the final expansion and the extensive list of patch notes, Volition shows its commitment to providing a satisfying gaming experience for Saints Row fans.