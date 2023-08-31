Volition Games, Studio Behind Saints Row, Shut Down by Parent Company Embracer Group

Volition Games, the renowned studio responsible for the popular Saints Row series, has been closed down as part of Embracer Group’s ongoing restructuring program. In a statement released on social media, Volition announced the closure, attributing it to Embracer Group’s evaluation of strategic and operational goals. The parent company made the difficult decision to shut down Volition with immediate effect as part of its efforts to strengthen and maintain its position in the video game industry.

Embracer Group has assured its commitment to assist Volition employees, offering job assistance and support during this transition. The closure is projected to impact approximately 340 individuals, based on the studio’s recent employment figures.

This development comes after the disappointing reception of Volition’s reboot of the Saints Row franchise in 2022. Embracer Group acknowledged that the game “did not meet the full expectations and left the fanbase partially polarized” in a financial update shared last year. Following this, Gearbox, the developers behind Borderlands, were announced as the new owners of Volition.

Embracer Group has faced financial challenges and cited Saints Row’s underwhelming reception as a contributing factor. This led to the decision to embark on a comprehensive restructuring program involving studio closures and job cuts back in June. As part of its strategy to improve its video game business, the company has expressed plans to emphasize and leverage its Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit licenses in a significant manner.

