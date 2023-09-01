Volition Shutting Down: Impact on the Games Industry

Volition, a prominent US game developer with 30 years of experience, has announced its immediate closure as part of Embracer Group’s restructuring program. Embracer Group, aiming to maintain its leadership position in the industry, had to make this difficult decision to meet its strategic and operational goals.

The closure of Volition has caused a significant blow to the games industry. As part of the restructuring program, Embracer Group is offering support to the affected team members by assisting them in finding job opportunities and ensuring a smooth transition. Volition expressed its gratitude towards its customers and fans for their support throughout the past three decades.

While Volition’s latest game, the Saints Row Reboot, did not make it to the Nintendo Switch, some of its previous titles in the Saints Row series and a remaster of Red Faction: Guerrilla were available on the platform. This closure marks the end of an era for Volition, which originally started as Parallax Software in 1993 and gained recognition in the gaming community with its first-person spaceship shooter game, Descent.

The shutting down of Volition serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by game developers in a highly competitive industry. It highlights the need for companies to continually adapt and reevaluate their strategies to keep up with evolving market demands.

The impact of Volition’s closure extends beyond the company itself, as it raises concerns about the fate of its intellectual properties and the potential loss of future game titles. Fans of Volition’s games are left wondering about the future of their beloved franchises and whether other studios will be able to carry on the legacy.

As the gaming community mourns the loss of Volition, it is essential to recognize the significant contributions the company made to the industry over the years. Its closure serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of the games business and the importance of innovation and adaptability in securing long-term success.

Sources:

– LinkedIn update by Volition

– Personal knowledge of the assistant

– Gaming industry news coverage