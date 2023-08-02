Saints Row’s Final Expansion Set to Release in August

Developer Volition has announced that A Song Of Ice And Dust, the third and potentially final expansion for Saints Row, will be released on August 8. This expansion is set to launch ahead of Saints Row’s Steam release on August 24, which will also bring a new activity for players across all platforms.

Not much information has been provided by Volition regarding A Song Of Ice And Dust, but it has been mentioned that it will feature new missions, cosmetics, weapons, vehicles, and a storyline involving rivals Bossonius and Gwendolyn Firebird defending The DustFaire from a new foe. The expansion seems to draw inspiration from the popular television series Game of Thrones.

This expansion is the last piece of DLC outlined in the post-launch roadmap for Saints Row and could potentially mark the end of a reboot that received mixed reviews and had a difficult time commercially upon its release in August 2022. IGN’s review gave the game a rating of 6/10, noting that while it delivered enjoyable shoot ’em up action, it lacked innovation and felt like a familiar sandbox experience.

Following the release of Saints Row, Volition’s parent company Embracer merged the studio with Gearbox, the makers of Borderlands. Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors acknowledged that the reception of Saints Row did not meet expectations and left the fanbase divided. The company later announced plans to close studios, cancel games, and lay off staff after a failed $2 billion contract deal.

Despite these challenges, Volition expressed excitement for the future of the studio in a tweet celebrating its 30th anniversary. However, there has been no official statement regarding the future of the Saints Row franchise.

