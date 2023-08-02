CityLife

Saints Row Reboot Receives Dustfaire Update and Prepares for Final Expansion

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
The divisive Saints Row reboot has been given another significant update by developer Volition. The recent ‘Dustfaire Update’ introduces a new district to the game’s map and addresses player feedback, along with minor bug fixes. The patch, known as 1.5, includes various adjustments to enhance the overall quality of life, combat mechanics, and AI behavior. Additionally, select story missions and side activities have been improved.
This update arrives just before the launch of the third and final expansion for Saints Row. Scheduled for release on August 8th, the expansion named ‘A Song of Ice and Dust’ promises to expand on the base game’s collection of comical LARPing (Live Action Role Playing) missions.
Are you planning to revisit Saints Row to experience the new update or to try out the upcoming DLC? Let us know in the comments below.

