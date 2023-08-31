Volition Games Shut Down by Parent Company Embracer Group

Volition Games, the developer behind the latest reboot of the beloved Saints Row series, is being shut down by its parent company, Embracer Group. In a statement on LinkedIn, Volition announced that Embracer Group had made the difficult decision to close the studio as part of a restructuring program to strengthen its position in the video game industry.

Volition expressed gratitude to their customers and fans for the love and support they have received over the years and assured that they are working to provide job assistance and ease the transition for their team members. With a rich history spanning 30 years, Volition Games has been responsible for creating popular franchises like the Saints Row series and Red Faction.

The closure of Volition Games comes as Embracer Group deals with the fallout from a failed $2 billion deal that led to the decision to shut down studios and cancel games. While the exact partner was not disclosed, reports suggest it was Savvy Games Group, a Saudi government-funded company.

Embracer Group has been actively acquiring studios in recent years, adding valuable video game properties to its portfolio. It owns Crystal Dynamics and Gearbox, which have brought well-known games such as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and Borderlands to gamers worldwide.

Unfortunately, Volition Games is not the only studio affected by closures. Mimimi Games also recently announced its slow shutdown over the next few months, with Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew being its final game.

The closure of Volition Games is a significant loss to the gaming community, as it marks the end of an era for a renowned developer. As the industry continues to evolve, it is a reminder of the challenges faced by studios in an ever-changing landscape.