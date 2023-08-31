Volition, the Game Studio Behind Saints Row, Shuts Down After 30 Years

Volition, the renowned video game studio responsible for the popular Saints Row franchise, has announced its closure after three decades of operation. The studio, based in Champaign, IL, confirmed the news on LinkedIn, revealing that the decision was made as part of a restructuring program initiated by its parent company, Embracer. Embracer stated that the closure was necessary in order to maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry.

Volition, originally known as Parallax Software when it was founded in 1993 by Mike Kulas and Matt Toschlog, gained recognition with its debut title, Descent, released in 1995. The studio later changed its name to Volition and achieved immense success with the release of Red Faction in 2001, which spawned several sequels and even a movie spinoff. Another beloved franchise, Saints Row, was launched in 2006 and went on to enjoy a long and successful run with multiple sequels, a soft reboot called Agents of Mayhem in 2017, and a highly anticipated full-on reboot scheduled for release in 2022.

In addition to Red Faction and Saints Row, Volition developed other notable titles such as Summoner 2 in 2002 and The Punisher in 2004. The studio had been a key developer for THQ during the 2010s and successfully transitioned to Deep Silver, which later rebranded to Plaion (formerly Koch Media).

Despite the closure of Volition, the final game developed by the studio, Saints Row 2022, will still be available. It is set to be included in PlayStation Plus’ Extra tier starting from September 6.

