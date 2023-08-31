Volition, Developer of Saints Row and Red Faction, Shut Down by Embracer Group

Volition, the renowned developer behind popular game franchises such as Saints Row and Red Faction, has been closed down by its owner, Embracer Group. The closure comes as part of Embracer’s overall restructuring program, which was announced in June.

The decision to shut down Volition was made to strengthen Embracer’s position in the gaming industry and achieve its strategic and operational goals. Unfortunately, this means that Volition will cease operations immediately.

In a statement released by Volition, the studio expressed its pride in creating world-class entertainment for its fans over the past 30 years. The team acknowledged the support and love they have received from their customers and fans worldwide.

The closure of Volition comes shortly after the release of their most recent game, a reboot of the Saints Row franchise. Despite being a highly anticipated title, the game underperformed both critically and commercially, according to a financial report from Embracer.

While the closure of Volition was part of Embracer’s restructuring plan, it came as a surprise to many employees. An emergency meeting was reportedly held, and within minutes, the studio was shut down.

As for the future of Volition’s employees, efforts are being made to provide job assistance and support during this transition. The impact of the closure on the gaming industry and the fate of future Saints Row and Red Faction titles remain uncertain.

