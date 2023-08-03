Safari 17 Beta Now Available for macOS 13 and 12

With the launch of macOS Sonoma to developers at WWDC 2023 in June, Apple introduced Safari 17 – a major update to the company’s web browser. Safari 17 beta was initially only available for macOS 14, but Apple has now made the beta available for Mac users running macOS Ventura and Monterey.

Safari 17 brings several enhancements. It now supports JPEG XL and HEIC media formats and introduces Live Text support for vertical text. Users can use the Profiles feature to keep their browsing history and website settings separate by topics such as Work and Personal. Additionally, Safari 17 allows users to share passwords and passkeys with trusted contacts.

Web developers will also benefit from significant updates. The Responsive Design Mode has been revamped to focus on the responsiveness of a page’s design at any width or height on a Mac. The Developer menu has been redesigned to make it easier to find key tools used for creating and testing websites and web apps.

Apple has replaced the cluttered Experimental Features section with a new Feature Flags setting. This menu allows users to search for specific features to try. Experimental features are now categorized by Stable, Testable, Preview, or Developer.

For users who want to try Safari 17 beta without installing macOS Sonoma beta, Apple has made it available for users running earlier versions of macOS. However, some features, like support for web apps, are only available for Macs running macOS Sonoma.

To install Safari 17 beta, simply sign in with your Apple ID on the Apple Beta Software Program website and download the latest Safari beta build. Keep in mind that this version will replace your main Safari app.

Safari 17 is expected to be officially released to the public in the fall alongside macOS Sonoma.