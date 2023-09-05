S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Everything You Need to Know

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the highly anticipated next entry in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise. The game, which is releasing after a 13-year gap, is an Xbox Series X exclusive.

Developer GSC Game World has faced challenges in developing the game due to the current Russian invasion in their country, Ukraine. They have put development on hold to support their employees and their families during these difficult times.

The release date for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was originally set for April 28, 2022, but was delayed until December 7, 2022. However, due to the ongoing conflict, the game is now expected to release in Q1 2024.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be included in Xbox Game Pass. While it is initially a console exclusive for Xbox, leaked internal documents suggest that it will be available on PlayStation 5 after a three-month exclusivity period.

The game is set in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, a post-apocalyptic wasteland filled with enemies, anomalies, and artifacts. The story is non-linear and focuses on bounty hunters seeking treasure in the Zone.

The gameplay trailer showcased at E3 2021 revealed various gameplay systems, including the ability to grab attachments for weapons in the environment and immediate attachment, survival mechanics such as managing hunger and radiation, and intense combat encounters.

Multiplayer will be added to the game through a free update after the launch. Additionally, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is set to receive two story expansions, along with other post-release downloadable content.

Despite the challenges faced by GSC Game World, they remain determined to continue development and deliver a game that lives up to the expectations of fans. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl promises to be a thrilling and immersive experience in a haunting and dangerous world.

