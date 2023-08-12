S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl potentially set for December 2023 release, playable at Gamescom

It has been discovered that the Plaion storefront in Germany has listed the highly anticipated game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl with a potential release date of December 1st, 2023. While the placeholder date had previously been December 31st, the new listing suggests that the release could be earlier. The credibility of the storefront’s leaked launch dates for titles in the past adds weight to this information.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be playable at Gamescom, which takes place from the 23rd to the 27th of August. This indicates that the game is in a strong position in terms of development. Despite facing challenges such as Russian hackers and the war in Ukraine, the developer GSC Game World has persevered with the project. It is the much-anticipated sequel to 2009’s Call of Pripyat and has garnered a dedicated fanbase.

The inclusion of a playable demo at Gamescom and the updated release date on the Plaion website suggests that players may not have to wait much longer to embark on their journey into the Zone to face mutants and anomalies once again. It is an exciting prospect for fans who have been eagerly awaiting new content from the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise.

The discovery of the updated release date on Plaion was initially shared by Andrew Marmo on Twitter, sparking enthusiasm among fans. With the release possibly only a few months away, anticipation for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl continues to grow.