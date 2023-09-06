The Digital Ruble and Blockchain Could Potentially Displace Banks, says Russian Lawmaker

Russian lawmaker Anatoly Aksakov has suggested that the development of the digital ruble and blockchain technology could render traditional banks obsolete in the future, according to a report from a local media outlet. Aksakov, who is the head of the State Duma Banking Committee, made these remarks at a meeting at the AiF.Media club. However, it is important to note that as of now, no concrete plans have been put in place in Russia to eliminate the need for banks.

Blockchain technology, which is the underlying infrastructure of cryptocurrencies, has gained wider acceptance among institutions as cryptocurrencies have become more mainstream. Furthermore, several central banks, including the apex bank in Russia, have begun exploring the concept of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) as a response to the rise of digital assets. Russia has already conducted a pilot program for its digital ruble in conjunction with various banks.

Concerns have been raised by central banks regarding the potential impact of CBDCs on the banking industry. The European Money and Finance Forum warns that a one-tier CBDC system, where deposits are made directly to individuals with no limits, could lead to significant transfers away from commercial banks, which would create financial stability risks.

While currently it is not possible to obtain loans in digital rubles from the central bank of Russia, Aksakov believes this will change in the future due to the efficiency and speed of digital currency. If this becomes a reality, traditional banks may no longer be necessary.

Aksakov concluded that decision-making processes could be automated through the use of robotics, potentially eliminating the need for human intervention. He further expressed the belief that the highly technologized nature of the digital ruble may render traditional banking institutions obsolete.

It is important to note that CoinDesk reached out to the Russian Parliament for further comments on this matter.

