Russia to Evacuate Village for First Lunar Lander Mission in Decades

Russia is preparing to launch its first lunar lander mission in almost 50 years, with the evacuation of a village in its far east set to take place on August 11. The Luna-25 lunar lander, the country’s first since 1976, will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, located approximately 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow. The village being evacuated, Shakhtinskyi settlement in the Khabarovsk region, is situated southeast of the launch site and falls into the predicted area where the rocket boosters will descend after separation.

According to Alexei Maslov, the head of the Verkhnebureinskyi district in the Khabarovsk region, the predicted fall zone includes several rivers and the area of the ferry crossing on the Bureya River. The residents of Shakhtinskyi will be evacuated to ensure their safety during the launch.

Luna-25 will be launched using a Soyuz-2 Fregat booster and will be the first lander to reach the South Pole of the moon. The primary objectives of the mission include the development of soft-landing technologies, studying the moon’s internal structure, and exploring potential resources such as water.

The lander is expected to operate on the lunar surface for approximately one year. This mission signifies Russia’s reinvigorated interest in lunar exploration and the advancement of space technologies. It will contribute to the scientific understanding of the moon and pave the way for future missions and research.

The launch of Luna-25 is an exciting development in Russia’s space program and a significant step towards furthering our knowledge of the moon.