New Color Options for the Pixel Buds Pro: Tipster Reveals Rumored Colors

A reliable tipster, known as “@passionategeekz,” has recently shared exciting news for those who are a part of the Pixel ecosystem. According to the tipster, the Pixel Buds Pro, the true wireless Bluetooth earbuds, will be receiving two new color options. This rumor aligns with information from a source at 9to5Google. The two new colors for the Pixel Buds Pro are expected to be Porcelain and Sky Blue, which are also rumored to be available for the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

Porcelain is a clean white color, while Sky Blue is a soft blue shade. These new color options will allow users to match their Pixel Buds Pro with the color of their Pixel 8 Pro if the rumors turn out to be accurate. The unveiling of these new colors for the Pixel Buds Pro is anticipated to take place on October 4th, alongside the introduction of the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Buds Pro, with their advanced features, have gained popularity among Pixel users. They offer Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal technology, blocking out external noise effectively. Additionally, they provide up to 31 hours of listening time on a single charge. The Transparency mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings, making it safer while navigating busy city streets. With this mode enabled, users can hear important alerts like car horns or emergency sirens while crossing the road.

As for availability, the Pixel Buds Pro is currently priced at $199.99 or can be purchased with 12 monthly payments of $16.67 each. The existing color options include Charcoal, Fog, Lemongrass, and Coral. The rumored colors for the Pixel 8 Pro include Jade, Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky Blue. These new color options will enhance the overall user experience, offering more personalization choices.

Sources:

– Anonymous tipster “@passionategeekz” on Twitter

– Insider information from 9to5Google