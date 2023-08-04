CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

A Leak Suggests a New LEGO Harry Potter Game is in Development

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
A leaked image recently appeared on the Warner Bros. South Africa’s Instagram page, raising speculation about a possible new LEGO Harry Potter game. The image, which was quickly deleted, revealed a LEGO Minifigure of Harry Potter and featured the date ‘8.25.23’, accompanied by the logo of TT Games, the well-known developer of other LEGO game titles.

While the authenticity of the leak has not been confirmed, this discovery has sparked excitement among fans, who see it as a potential indication of a new game in the series. However, a person close to the project has shared that the game is indeed still in development but could not verify the legitimacy of the leaked advertisement. Only time will provide the answers.

It is understandable that fans of the LEGO Harry Potter series would be eagerly anticipating a new entry. The combination of the beloved Harry Potter franchise and the creativity of LEGO games has been a winning formula in the past. The previous LEGO Harry Potter games, which covered the events of all seven books and eight movies, were well-received by both gamers and fans of the magical world.

The release of a new LEGO Harry Potter game could offer an opportunity for players to revisit the enchanting world of Hogwarts, and perhaps explore new storylines or gameplay features. It would undoubtedly be an exciting addition to the collection of LEGO video games and a treat for fans of the franchise.

Are you excited about the possibility of a new LEGO Harry Potter game? Share your thoughts and anticipation below!

By Vicky Stavropoulou

