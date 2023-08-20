CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Aug 20, 2023
Red Dead Redemption on Switch: Clues to a Possible Remaster?

Red Dead Redemption surprised Switch users with its recent release. Since then, gamers have been analyzing the game’s source code for any hidden secrets. One intriguing discovery comes from Twitter user @NationalPepper, who found references to the game executable being named “rdrremaster.exe.”

Although the Switch version of Red Dead Redemption is currently a port, the internal name “RDR Remaster” suggests that Rockstar may have initially planned a more extensive project. @NationalPepper speculates that Rockstar may have intended to create an enhanced version of the game, but may have changed their plans following the negative response to the troubled release of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.

It is uncertain if the “rdrremaster” name held any significant meaning or if it was simply a placeholder. Regardless, the current version available is what players have, and it remains the only option for experiencing Rockstar’s wild west adventure on the Switch.

Gamers eagerly await further details that may emerge from the game’s files in the future.

