PlayStation 5 Rumored to Get Overhauled Model with Detachable Disc Drive

Since September 2022, rumors have been circulating about a new model of the PlayStation 5 that will replace the current iterations and feature a detachable disc drive. Recently, a leaked video on Twitter by user @BwE_Dev showcased the case of the rumored PS5, revealing a disc drive that can be removed. The redesigned PS5 appears to be similar in size to the current model and sports a nearly identical design.

According to reports, the new PS5 is expected to be announced at an event later this month, with a release planned for September. Additionally, there are rumors of a PS5 Pro in development, scheduled for a November 2024 release. While exact specifications for the PS5 Pro are unknown, sources suggest it will have 30 WGP and 18000mts memory. The aim of the PS5 Pro is to provide improved and more consistent frame rates at 4K resolution, along with an 8K performance mode and accelerated ray tracing.

The PS5 Pro is said to have a codename of Trinity, following the tradition of Sony using names referencing The Matrix. The previous PS4 Pro was codenamed Neo, and the PlayStation VR was codenamed Morpheus.

