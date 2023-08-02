Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Rumors: New Colors and Processor Upgrade

According to recent rumors, this year’s updates to the Apple Watch lineup will include new color options and a processor upgrade. A reliable source, ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, who has previously leaked accurate information about unreleased Apple devices, shared these details.

The rumors suggest that the Apple Watch Series 9 will introduce a new “pink” color option alongside the existing midnight, starlight, silver, and (PRODUCT)RED options. The stainless steel color choices, including gold, graphite, and silver, will remain the same.

Furthermore, it is reported that the Apple Watch Series 9, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2, will come with a new processor. This will be the first processor upgrade since the Apple Watch Series 6. According to Bloomberg, this new processor is expected to deliver a significant boost in performance.

In addition to the new color and processor, the Apple Watch Series 9 is said to feature smaller packaging as part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to be more environmentally conscious.

Regarding the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it is rumored to come in a new black titanium color option. Bloomberg previously mentioned Apple’s testing of this color last year, but it was not implemented. However, according to ShrimpApplePro, the black titanium color will likely be introduced in this year’s Apple Watch Ultra 2, alongside the standard titanium option.

On a separate note, ShrimpApplePro also mentioned the possibility of a new iPad. They believe it could be the iPad mini 7, as the iPad mini has not received any updates since its redesign in September 2021.

These rumors provide an exciting glimpse into what we can expect from Apple’s upcoming releases. As always, it is important to remember that these are rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by Apple.