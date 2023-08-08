WrestleQuest Delayed Due to Game-Breaking Bug

WrestleQuest, a turn-based wrestling-themed RPG, has been delayed after developers discovered a bug that could potentially erase players’ save files. Set to release on August 8, the game was postponed just hours before its launch to ensure a smooth gaming experience for players.

The game follows the journey of Randy “Muchacho Man” Santos, a newbie wrestler aiming to become a world champion. Filled with tag-team matches, items, taunts, and special moves, WrestleQuest offers an immersive pixel art adventure reminiscent of the wrestling circuit.

Mega Cat Studios, the developers of the game, explained the reason for the delay on Twitter. During final checks, they uncovered a bug that could cause players to lose their progress when playing WrestleQuest on multiple devices. Given the significance of player progress in a content-rich game like WrestleQuest, the developers made the decision to postpone the release to avoid disappointing fans.

The new release date has been set for August 22, allowing the developers enough time to rectify the bug and launch the game on platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC. Early reviews of WrestleQuest have already started to surface, showing a mixed reception among gamers. Some reviews praised the game for its nostalgic RPG elements and unique spin on wrestling games. However, others found it to be a frustrating experience despite its vibrant atmosphere.

With the delayed release, players will have the opportunity to form their own opinions when WrestleQuest becomes available later this month.