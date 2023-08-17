Trainers Level 48 and Above Can Now Create Routes

Trainers who have reached level 48 and above now have the ability to create Routes in the game. This feature was previously limited to members of the Wayfarer community, select high level Trainers, and Niantic employees. To access this feature, players need to restart the game after reaching the required level.

While more Trainers now have the ability to create Routes, the review and approval process for these Routes has been a source of confusion. Some Trainers have reported quick approvals, while others have experienced issues with the AI-backed review process.

One concern is that the AI system used for the initial round of Route reviews may not accurately recognize footpaths from sources like OpenStreetMap. This can result in rejections for Routes that should be accepted. Additionally, there is speculation that the game’s word filter is overly strict, leading to rejections for seemingly harmless route names.

Feedback from the community reflects this confusion and frustration. Trainers have expressed confusion over rejections without clear reasons and have highlighted issues with the word filter blocking innocent words.

Although AI reviews are an important part of the process, human reviews are equally crucial. Human reviewers can identify problems that AI may miss, such as inappropriate language, oddly shaped Routes, and paths that cross private property or K12 obstruction.

Kim Adams, Director of Art and Production at Niantic, acknowledged that the initial goal of reviewing Routes within 24-48 hours was too optimistic. Adams also emphasized the importance of human reviews in identifying certain issues that AI cannot detect.

It remains to be seen how this situation will develop, but Trainers are encouraged to test the feature if it is available to them. However, given the backlog of reviews in the Wayfarer system, it may take some time for Routes to be reviewed, but eventually, they should be.