Atlas Fallen Review Roundup: A Solid Action RPG with Flaws

Atlas Fallen is among the first current-gen-only RPGs to arrive on the Xbox Series X|S, marking a shift towards cross-gen titles. While there is anticipation regarding how the game would be received by critics, let’s take a look at what they have to say about Atlas Fallen.

The general consensus is that Atlas Fallen offers a bright and bold semi-open world with thrilling combat and impressive platforming action. Critics highlight the game’s ferocious battles, swappable skills, and well-designed Metroidvania and platforming elements as its greatest strengths. With enjoyable traversal, a non-level-based progression system, and flashy abilities in combat, Atlas Fallen is ultimately deemed worth playing.

However, some reviewers note shortcomings in certain aspects of the game. The narrative is often regarded as unremarkable and the voice-acting as lacking. Some issues with the lock-on mechanism and sand-surfing mechanics are also mentioned. Despite these flaws, Atlas Fallen stands out as Deck13’s best game to date. Admirers of the studio’s previous work on The Surge series will appreciate the progress made with this release.

The game is praised for its superb combat, intriguing world, and fluid traversal, which compensate for its formulaic storytelling. However, critics do acknowledge that Atlas Fallen could benefit from improved technical polish and reduced load times.

Despite its technical and visual shortcomings, Atlas Fallen is recognized as a strong effort from Deck13. The game showcases the developer’s ability to create engaging mechanics and enjoyable combat experiences.

In terms of ratings, Atlas Fallen holds a score of 64 on Metacritic and 68 on Open Critic at the time of writing. This indicates a mixed reception among critics. However, Pure Xbox is among the more positive reviews, suggesting that the game is worth a try for fans of budget action RPGs.

Have you made up your mind about trying out Atlas Fallen? Let us know your thoughts!