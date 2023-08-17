Vampire Survivors: an Indie Gem Arrives on Nintendo Switch

Red Dead Redemption isn’t the only big release coming to the Switch this week. Another game worth checking out is the roguelike shoot ’em up Vampire Survivors. Originally released on Windows and Xbox platforms last year, this indie success story has finally made its way to Nintendo’s hybrid platform.

According to a review on Nintendo Life, Vampire Survivors has received high praise, earning an “excellent” rating of nine out of ten stars. The Switch port offers local co-op and updated content, providing an immersive experience. The game’s Castlevania-inspired levels and captivating soundtrack create a sense of flow that can make players lose track of time.

Other reviews have echoed the positive reception of Vampire Survivors. Nintendo World Report describes it as a game that feels good to relax and unwind with, with a score of 8/10. Destructoid highlights the game’s irresistible depth and warns that once players are hooked, it can be hard to break free. God is a Geek gives Vampire Survivors a perfect score of 10/10, recommending it as a sensational survival game. The Gamer also praises the game’s retro aesthetic and innovative gameplay ideas that captivate players, resulting in hours of engaging gameplay. GameXplain emphasizes the game’s affordable price and extensive content, making it a worthwhile purchase for players seeking cheap, fun entertainment.

Vampire Survivors on the Nintendo Switch offers a compelling and replayable experience. It combines retro aesthetics with forward-thinking gameplay, making it a must-play for fans of the genre. Whether you’re exploring it for the first time or revisiting it on the Switch, Vampire Survivors is one indie gem not to be missed.