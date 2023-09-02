The First Previews of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch

In the world of Nintendo, this week has been nothing short of massive with the arrival of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct. Set for release in October, Nintendo has also given several outlets the opportunity to get hands-on experience with the highly anticipated game. As a result, many previews have surfaced, providing a glimpse into the excitement surrounding Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Nintendo Switch.

IGN’s executive editor, Ryan McCaffrey, expressed that everything about the new flagship 2D Mario game is in line with the original Super Mario’s legacy. Despite having a unique name detached from previous games, McCaffrey believes it could easily have been labeled Super Mario Bros. 4 due to the weight of expectations it carries.

Stephen Totilo from Axios Gaming is confident that Wonder has the potential to be a massive success upon its launch. During their hands-on time, Totilo found the game to be more forgiving compared to other 2D Mario titles. With an abundance of power-ups and the introduction of badges that enhance player abilities, such as higher jumps and parachute hats, this iteration offers a new level of gameplay. Additionally, the four-player co-op options have been improved to minimize sabotage and collisions between players, ensuring a smoother experience.

According to ComingSoon, the latest installment in the Super Mario Bros. 2D series is shaping up to be something special. While it captures the essence of a traditional side-scrolling Mario game, it introduces enough new mechanics, power-ups, and gameplay variations to create a fresh and thrilling experience.

GameSpot believes that Wonder could be the most significant “2D Mario Rethink” since the Super Nintendo era. Besides its well-crafted platforming stages, the game’s unique mechanics and stage effects are tailored to each level. Finding a Wonder Flower triggers a transformation of the entire stage, resulting in new and exciting gameplay opportunities.

The Gamer considers Wonder to be a long-awaited sequel to Super Mario Bros. World on the SNES. While the Mario franchise has seen tremendous success in various forms of media, the 2D Mario games needed to catch up to their 3D and kart racing counterparts. With Wonder, the series takes a gigantic leap forward, breathing new life into the beloved franchise.

With these initial impressions, the anticipation for the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch is at an all-time high. Are you excited to embark on this new adventure with Mario? Share your thoughts below.

