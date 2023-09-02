Reminder for Applied Digital Corporation Investors to Join Class Action Lawsuit

The Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, is reminding investors who purchased securities of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) between April 13, 2022 and July 26, 2023, that they have until October 11, 2023, to become the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit.

During the class period, Applied Digital Corporation allegedly made false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose important information. The lawsuit claims that the company overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider. It was also alleged that the company’s board of directors was not independent, and that Applied Digital failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards. When these details came to light, investors suffered damages.

Investors who wish to join the class action lawsuit can do so by contacting the Rosen Law Firm through their website or by calling their toll-free number. The Rosen Law Firm has a strong track record in handling securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation and encourages investors to choose qualified counsel with a proven history of success in leadership roles.

It is important to note that no class has been certified yet, and investors are not represented by counsel unless they retain one. Investors have the option of selecting their own counsel or remaining an absent class member. Shareholders are advised to stay updated with the latest developments by following The Rosen Law Firm on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

The Rosen Law Firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors and has been ranked among the top firms in securities class action settlements. Their attorneys have been recognized by leading legal publications, such as Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Investors who believe they may be eligible for compensation due to their investments in Applied Digital Corporation should take prompt action to ensure they are included in the class action lawsuit.

Sources:

– Rosen Law Firm, P.A.