Investor Rights Law Firm Rosen Law Reminds Applied Digital Corporation Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, issued a reminder to investors of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) securities about the approaching lead plaintiff deadline. The deadline is October 11, 2023, for investors who purchased APLD securities between April 13, 2022, and July 26, 2023.

Investors who purchased Applied Digital securities during this period may be entitled to compensation, thanks to a contingency fee arrangement that will not require any out-of-pocket fees or costs. To join the class action, interested investors can visit the Rosen Law Firm’s submission form or contact the firm’s attorneys, Phillip Kim, Esq., by phone or email.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed, and investors who wish to serve as the lead plaintiff must move the court by the October 11 deadline. The lead plaintiff represents other class members and directs the litigation process.

Rosen Law Firm is experienced in handling securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. The firm has a track record of success in leadership roles and has achieved the largest securities class action settlement against a Chinese company. In 2017, the firm was ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for the number of securities class action settlements.

The lawsuit against Applied Digital alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose important information about the company. The lawsuit claims that Applied Digital overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider. Additionally, it alleges that Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards. When this information was revealed, investors suffered damages.

Investors who join the class action will have the opportunity to potentially share in any future recovery if the class is certified. They can choose their own counsel or remain an absent class member and take no action at this point.

