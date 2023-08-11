Rockstar Partners with Cfx.re to Support GTA V Roleplay Community

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) continues to maintain its popularity almost a decade after its release. With over 151,000 players on Steam alone, the game still contributes significantly to Rockstar Games owner Take-Two’s revenue. One of the major reasons for its enduring popularity is the roleplaying aspect, where thousands of players use mods to create characters that have more freedom within the game’s world.

To extend support to the GTA V roleplay community, Rockstar has partnered with Cfx.re, the team behind the largest FiveM (GTA V) and RedM (Red Dead Redemption 2) mods and communities. Rockstar expressed excitement in observing the creative community expand the possibilities of both games through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers. By officially including mods made by the roleplay creative community and collaborating with Cfx.re, Rockstar aims to enhance the services provided to developers and players.

The Cfx.re team is thrilled about this collaboration, seeing it as a significant advancement for their community. They intend to continue improving the FiveM platform with Rockstar’s support and are excited about the opportunities it brings for their users and creators.

The popular FiveM mod had over 170,000 players using custom servers on Friday morning according to the mod’s website. One notable server, NoPixel, utilizes custom scripts to enhance the roleplaying experience.

While specific plans for FiveM and RedM have not been disclosed, Rockstar now has the freedom to determine the future direction of mod support. With the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI potentially on the horizon, there is speculation that Rockstar could integrate robust roleplaying features into the game with the assistance of the Cfx.re team. This could potentially lead to Rockstar having full control over the GTA VI roleplaying community, potentially restricting mods.

While the impact of this partnership on the future of the GTA roleplaying community remains uncertain, it is worth considering the possibilities it may bring in the years to come.