Rockstar Games Announces Partnership with Cfx.re

Rockstar Games has officially partnered with Cfx.re, the team behind the popular Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 role-playing communities. This collaboration comes ahead of the potential release of GTA VI in 2024. As part of this partnership, Rockstar Games will introduce an updated policy that allows the inclusion of mods created in the FiveM and RedM communities into the immersive open-world games.

Rockstar recognizes the creativity and innovation displayed by its community in expanding the possibilities of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, particularly through the development of dedicated roleplay servers. To further support these efforts, Rockstar has expanded its mod policy to officially encompass those created by the roleplay community.

In addition to enabling users to create various mods for GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, the FiveM and RedM clients developed by the Cfx.re team serve as hubs for vast role-playing communities. These communities utilize dedicated servers to create intricate worlds, allowing individual players to assume different roles, whether they be criminals or civilians, enhancing the online open-world experience.

Cfx.re expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration with Rockstar Games, recognizing it as a significant step forward in their community’s growth. With Rockstar’s support, the Cfx.re team is committed to improving their platform, benefiting their users, community, and creators. Despite Rockstar Games’ previous policies, which treated modding communities with suspicion, this partnership marks a new direction for the company.

While the current focus of Cfx.re’s efforts lies in GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, it is plausible that this partnership will serve as a foundation for the player community of GTA VI when it eventually launches. Take-Two, the publisher of GTA, has hinted at the game’s potential arrival as early as next year, marking over a decade since the release of the previous installment. Throughout this time, GTA V has maintained its position as a top-selling game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with the company benefiting from in-game microtransactions in GTA Online.