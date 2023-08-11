Rockstar Partners with FiveM and RedM Modding Team

Rockstar has announced its official collaboration with the modding team behind the popular Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplay servers, FiveM and RedM. Cfx.re, the team responsible for these thriving communities, is now a part of Rockstar Games.

FiveM serves as the main host for some of the largest GTA RP servers, attracting thousands of players even after eight years since the game’s release on PC. Recognizing the creative potential of the Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 communities, especially through the development of dedicated roleplay servers, Rockstar has expanded its policy to include mods created by the roleplay community.

Partnering with the Cfx.re team allows Rockstar to further support this incredible community and enhance the services for developers and players. More information about their collaboration will be shared in the coming weeks and months.

This announcement pleasantly surprises Rockstar fans, considering the company’s past contentious relationship with modders. In 2015, the FiveM mod team was banned by Rockstar, labeling the project as an “unauthorized alternate multiplayer service that contains code designed to facilitate piracy.” Allegedly, private investigators were even sent to intimidate the mod’s founder into shutting down the project.

This news is significant as it precedes the reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6, suggesting that Rockstar may introduce its own online roleplaying features in the game. However, Cfx.re downplayed this speculation and urged fans not to inquire about the next GTA.

The reaction to this collaboration has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing excitement and anticipation. Grand Theft Auto 5 continues to sell impressively, and GTA Online remains a significant revenue driver for Take-Two Interactive. Although GTA 6’s development was confirmed by Rockstar last year, further details about the game’s progress have been scarce.

GTA 6 is expected to launch between fiscal year 2025 and 2026, with fiscal year 2025 beginning in April 2024.