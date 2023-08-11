Rockstar Games Partners with Cfx.re Team for Official Support of Roleplay Servers

Rockstar Games has announced a partnership with popular mod developer team, Cfx.re, to bring official support for roleplay servers to its games. Cfx.re is known for creating the FiveM and RedM modding tools that allow players to create and play through custom experiences in games such as Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

While the specifics of the arrangement are unclear, Rockstar stated that Cfx.re is now officially a part of Rockstar Games. The partnership aims to advance the FiveM platform, providing opportunities for players to enjoy a variety of custom experiences. However, no information about the highly anticipated GTA 6 game was shared.

Rockstar Games recently updated its game modding policy, particularly with regards to roleplay servers. The new policies encourage the creation of reasonable experiences that expand on the games in creative ways, and allow for the use of mods through third-party server platforms.

However, Rockstar is firm in its stance against the creation of new games, stories, missions, or maps using its intellectual property. Additionally, the company prohibits the use of its games for monetary gains, including features like loot boxes or the distribution of cryptocurrencies. VR mods, which Rockstar has not approved, are also not allowed.

The modding community, especially within Grand Theft Auto V, continues to push boundaries. Platforms like FiveM have enabled intense experiences like gangster roleplay, where players are mindful of the permanent consequences of their actions.