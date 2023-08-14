CityLife

Rockstar Games Announces Hiring of Cfx.re, Creators of FiveM and RedM

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Rockstar Games Announces Hiring of Cfx.re, Creators of FiveM and RedM

Rockstar Games has recently announced the hiring of Cfx.re, the team of modders behind the popular Grand Theft Auto 5’s FiveM project. This comes as a surprise considering Rockstar previously banned everyone involved with the project back in 2015, citing concerns about facilitating piracy.

FiveM is a powerful framework that allows for further modification of the game, enabling players to create custom multiplayer servers. Cfx.re is also responsible for RedM, which offers similar capabilities for Red Dead Redemption 2. By bringing these creators on board as official members of Rockstar, players can look forward to improved social and multiplayer aspects in future projects.

The decision to embrace the modders and make them an official part of the team demonstrates a long-term vision on the part of Rockstar Games. It will undoubtedly benefit players, who will enjoy enhanced gameplay experiences as a result.

Rockstar Games made the announcement on Twitter, highlighting their pride in welcoming the creators of FiveM and RedM into the company. This move signals a clear shift in the company’s stance towards modders and the recognition of the positive impact they can have on the gaming community.

Overall, the hiring of Cfx.re by Rockstar Games is a significant development in the gaming industry. It not only demonstrates Rockstar’s commitment to improving player experiences but also acknowledges the valuable contributions that modders can make. Players can now look forward to a promising future with even more immersive and engaging gameplay.

