The Power of AI Models

Rockstar Games Welcomes Team Behind GTA 5 FiveM and RDR2 RedM Mods

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 12, 2023
Rockstar Games has made a surprising announcement that they have hired the team behind the popular GTA 5 FiveM and RDR2 RedM multiplayer mods, known as Cfx.re. This is the same team that was banned from playing the game in 2015. The studio expressed pride in welcoming the modding team to Rockstar Games.

Previously, the modders were banned from the game in 2015 for violating Rockstar’s rules. Despite their attempts to comply with the rules and create their own multiplayer service separate from GTA Online, Rockstar still banned them. Rockstar stated that the FiveM project contained code that facilitated piracy, which was a clear violation of their terms of service.

However, Rockstar has now relaxed its rules regarding roleplaying mods and has decided to welcome the modders into the Rockstar Games family. In a statement, the team behind Cfx.re expressed their excitement about joining Rockstar Games and noted the creative possibilities that the Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 communities have explored through dedicated roleplay servers.

Rockstar stated that they aim to support and improve the services provided by the roleplay community by partnering with the Cfx.re team. They look forward to sharing more details about this partnership in the future.

In other news, Dan Houser, co-founder and creative director of Rockstar Games, recently unveiled Absurd Ventures, a media company focused on creating new intellectual properties across various platforms and formats.

