GTA Online Update Offers Massive Discounts on In-Game Vehicles

Rockstar Games is currently running a promotion in GTA Online where players can save big on a variety of in-game vehicles. From now until September 6, 2023, players can take advantage of discounts of up to 50% on select vehicles from brands like Declasse, Vapid, Ubermacht, HVY, Canis, and Benefactor.

Not only are regular vehicles on sale, but some of the Arena War vehicles are also being offered at heavily discounted prices during this event. This is a great opportunity for players to expand their vehicle collection without spending a fortune.

Among all the discounted vehicles, the Benefactor Terrorbyte is a standout option. It is classified as a military vehicle and serves as a 4-seater hacker truck in the game. Inspired by the real-life Mercedez-Benz Zetros 6×6 Expedition vehicle, the Terrorbyte is a large mobile command center.

In addition to its impressive design, the Terrorbyte comes with several unique features. It has a touchscreen computer inside the vehicle that allows players to undertake Steal and Resupply missions for all of their currently owned businesses. The vehicle also has an optional Drone Station, Turret Station with a multi-lock missile battery, Weapon Workshop to upgrade select in-game weapons, and a Specialized Workshop to store and upgrade the Oppressor Mk II hoverbike.

The discounted vehicles offer players a chance to not only enhance their gameplay experience but also make their in-game businesses more efficient. With the current discounts available, players should take advantage and save some money on these fantastic vehicles.

