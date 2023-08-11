Rockstar Games Acquires Role-Playing Communities FiveM and RedM

Rockstar Games has announced its acquisition of FiveM and RedM, two popular role-playing communities dedicated to Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The developer stated that both communities are now part of Rockstar Games. Over the years, Rockstar has been impressed with how its creative community has expanded the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 through dedicated roleplay servers.

In order to further support these efforts, Rockstar recently expanded its policy on mods to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community. The developer will be partnering with Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM and RedM, to find new ways to support the communities and improve the services used. Cfx.re expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that it is a “huge step forward in the growth of the community.” They also mentioned that with Rockstar’s support, they will continue to improve their platform.

However, Cfx.re asked that due to the partnership with Rockstar, they will not be able to answer questions about new projects in the works at the studio, including the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar has previously stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 is in active development, and Take-Two’s recent earnings report also mentioned it. CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted that the company will have a major release in the 2025 fiscal year, though it’s unclear if it will be GTA 6.

Overall, Rockstar’s acquisition of FiveM and RedM demonstrates the developer’s commitment to supporting and expanding the role-playing communities within their games.