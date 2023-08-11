Rockstar Games Acquires CFX.RE, Creators of Popular Modding Tools

Rockstar Games has recently announced its acquisition of CFX.RE, the team responsible for developing the most popular modding tools for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The company expressed its excitement about the partnership, stating that CFX.RE, the team behind the Rockstar roleplay and creator communities, FiveM and RedM, is now officially a part of Rockstar Games.

The expansion of Rockstar’s policy on mods, which now includes those made by the roleplay creative community, is in response to the creative ways that the gaming community has been able to enhance the playing experience of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 through dedicated roleplay servers.

The decision to partner with the CFX.RE team aims to further support the incredible roleplay community by providing improved services to developers and players alike. This move demonstrates Rockstar Games’ commitment to nurturing and enhancing the gaming experience for its dedicated fanbase.

GTA 5 roleplaying has gained immense popularity, especially on platforms like Twitch, particularly during the pandemic. The mod allows players to utilize the GTA framework to create new game modes, an expanded inventory system, a law enforcement framework, and other life-simulation-style mechanics. With hundreds of thousands of viewers regularly tuning in to watch these roleplaying sessions, it is a testament to the successful integration of mods into the gaming community.

While this partnership may come as a surprise to some, considering Rockstar’s previous history with modders, it is important to note that the company settled a lawsuit in 2021 against modders accused of reverse-engineering the source code for GTA 3 and GTA Vice City privately. This represents a shift in approach towards embracing and supporting the modding community.

The acquisition of CFX.RE by Rockstar Games is an exciting development for the gaming community and signals the company’s dedication to providing innovative experiences and support for its players.