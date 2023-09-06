Rocket League Season 12: A Guide to Completing Stage Challenges

Rocket League Season 12 has arrived, bringing with it new cosmetics and a fresh set of challenges to complete. These challenges are crucial for progressing through the Rocket Pass and unlocking various rewards. To help you keep track of all the challenges in one place, here is a guide to all of the stage challenges in Rocket League Season 12.

The challenges in Rocket League Season 12 are released in stages throughout the season. Here are the challenges for each stage, along with their respective release dates:

Stage 1 Challenges:

– Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches

– Score 30 Goals in Online Matches

– Play 15 Matches in any Casual Playlist

– Win 15 Online Matches

– Score at least 300 points in 20 Matches

– Get 200 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

There are both free and premium challenges available for each stage. The free challenges are accessible to all players, while the premium challenges require a Rocket Pass. Some of the premium challenges for Stage 1 include playing 10 Online Matches while driving specific car models and scoring 75 Goals in Online Matches.

Stage 2, 3, and 4 challenges will unlock on October 4, October 25, and November 15 respectively. As new challenges become available, be sure to return to this guide for updates.

Completing these challenges will not only progress you through the Rocket Pass, but also earn you XP, which unlocks more rewards and cosmetics. Make sure to mark your calendar and keep an eye out for the new challenges as they are released.

Now you have a comprehensive guide to all the stage challenges in Rocket League Season 12. Good luck and enjoy the game!

