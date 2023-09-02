New Medical Imaging Technique Aims to Improve Diagnoses and Reduce Costs

A team of researchers led by Dr. Sarah Roy is developing a new medical imaging technique called QPAT (Quantitative Photoacoustic Tomography) that has the potential to provide high-quality images and greatly improve diagnoses. QPAT utilizes information from two types of imaging techniques, making it a robust tool for medical professionals.

One of the main benefits of QPAT is its ability to provide better images, which can lead to more accurate diagnoses in shorter time frames. This not only reduces patient anxiety but also decreases costs for the healthcare industry by eliminating the need for repeated scans. By improving imaging quality, doctors will be able to make more informed decisions about treatment plans and improve patient outcomes.

However, developing QPAT has not been without challenges. The scarcity of reliable acoustic wave measurements on the body’s surface can hinder the quality of images and result in inaccurate cancer diagnoses. To overcome this obstacle, Dr. Roy’s team received a $190,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. With the grant, they plan to use game theory, statistical sensitivity analysis, and gradient-free optimal control methods to enhance the QPAT imaging technique.

The ultimate goal of this research is to enable more accurate and timely diagnoses for patients, reduce healthcare costs, and alleviate patient anxiety. By improving medical imaging, the team hopes to pave the way for improved treatment outcomes at a reduced cost. This development has the potential to revolutionize the field of medical imaging and benefit both patients and healthcare providers.

