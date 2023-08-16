Roboquest Set to Release in Full on Xbox with Achievements

Roboquest, a lightning-fast FPS with roguelite mechanics, will be launching in full this fall on Xbox Game Pass. Developed by RyseUP and published by Starbreeze, this action-packed first-person shooter is available as a Game Preview title since January and was also released on PC Game Pass in February 2022.

In Roboquest, players assume the role of a robotic Guardian. As they navigate through randomly generated environments, they must collect persistent upgrades, customize their build, and defeat formidable bosses. The game offers both single-player and two-player cooperative modes.

Although an exact release date has not been disclosed, the full version of Roboquest is expected to include a significant amount of new content. This will encompass new levels, quests, secrets, weapons, enemies, and a final boss. In addition, a new character class will be introduced, along with new and reworked perks.

Microsoft has recently revealed the upcoming additions to the Game Pass library, which includes popular titles such as Firewatch and the platformer Gris. However, it should be noted that Immortality and several other games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass soon.

Roboquest’s release on Xbox Game Pass with achievements further solidifies its position as an exciting gaming experience for both new and current players. With its fast-paced gameplay and challenging roguelite elements, this shooter promises to deliver thrilling adventures in an ever-changing world. Stay tuned for more updates on the official release date of Roboquest this fall.