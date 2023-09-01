Road & Track Highlights: Cool Cars, Features, News, and More

In the month of August, Deputy Editor of Road & Track had the challenging task of fitting in the review of numerous cool old cars into the limited publishing schedule. As a result, they had to push back some reviews to make room for other features and news. If you missed out on any of the exciting content, here are some highlights.

Pebble Beach car week took place this month, and one of the standout stories was the account of a car writer’s near-death experience when riding shotgun in a McLaren 570S that flew 300 feet off a cliff. This writer caught up with the engineers responsible for his survival.

Another noteworthy feature was when Alanis King embedded with Alex Bowman’s NASCAR team for the Nashville 400. Bowman, who was dominant in the 2023 season, suffered a broken back during a dirt track race. King provides an inside look at Bowman’s team in this engaging piece.

Road & Track also covered breaking news throughout the month, including the launch of the high-end Mustang GTD. One of the most intriguing news pieces was the discovery of a illegal street race involving a BMW M3 wagon in New York.

Several articles from the print publication were also brought over to the website. One particularly fascinating piece was an in-depth exploration of Volvo’s test facilities in northern Sweden. This feature also touches on indigenous issues in the region.

Other standout stories include a profile of the go-to person for venomous snake removal who drives a Viper, a tech column diving into the innovative transmission system in the Toyota Prius, and an analysis of the rise and fall of the five-cylinder engine.

Road & Track also test drove some incredible cars during the month. They compared the latest BMW models to the manual Toyota Supra for track day use, took the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS for a spin on Lime Rock Park, and ventured to the UK to drive the new AMG-powered Lotus Emira. Additionally, there were reviews of a manual-swapped Aston Martin Vanquish, a blue Ferrari 550 Maranello, and a pink Lamborghini Diablo VT.