The Power of AI Models

Mapyul to be a Playable Character in Rivals 2

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 5, 2023
Aether Studios has announced that Mapyul, the Sylvan Watcher, will be a playable character in their upcoming platform fighting game, Rivals 2. Mapyul will be accompanied by her loyal plant companion Lily, as well as two new flora friends named Terry and Poppy.

In addition to this exciting character announcement, Aether Studios has also revealed that they will be licensing the Snapnet netcode from High Horse Entertainment. The Snapnet netcode will serve as the game’s server-based rollback netcode solution, ensuring smooth online gameplay for players.

Rivals 2 is set to launch on PC via Steam in 2024. Players can expect thrilling battles and intense platforming challenges as they choose from a diverse roster of characters, including Mapyul. The game aims to provide an enjoyable and competitive experience for players of all skill levels.

Check out the Maypul trailer below to get a glimpse of what’s in store:

[Embed Video: youtube.com/watch?v=yKUH3zTNWMk]

Stay tuned for more updates on Rivals 2 as Aether Studios continues to develop this exciting platform fighting game. The addition of Mapyul as a playable character is sure to bring even more excitement to the game’s release. Get ready to unleash your skills and take on opponents in epic battles when Rivals 2 launches in 2024.

