Microsoft Retires WordPad: A Look at the Outdated Word Processor

Microsoft has quietly announced that WordPad, the basic word processor that has been a part of the Windows operating system since 1995, is being retired. According to the Deprecated features for Windows client page on Microsoft Learn, WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. Users are advised to use Microsoft Word for rich text documents (.doc and .rtf) and Windows Notepad for plain text documents (.txt).

WordPad was introduced in Windows 95 as a replacement for Write, which had been bundled with previous Windows versions since 1985. Over the years, WordPad received a few updates, including the ability to open Microsoft Word documents in Windows XP and a ribbon user interface in Windows 7. However, it has remained outdated and has limited functionality compared to modern word processing software.

Although Microsoft suggests using Microsoft Word as an alternative, it is worth noting that Word is a paid product. Fortunately, RTF (rich text format) is rarely used these days, and free web versions of Word are available for those needing to view or edit such files.

It is interesting to see Microsoft announce the retirement of WordPad separately from any major Windows version, as this is typically done for minor features. The exact timing of WordPad’s removal from Windows is unclear, as other deprecated features have taken some time to be fully removed.

Overall, WordPad’s retirement is not surprising given its outdated nature and limited functionality. Users are encouraged to explore other word processing options to meet their document creation needs.

