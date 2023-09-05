Riot Games Launches VALORANT Premier Mode to Connect Game and Sport

Riot Games has introduced VALORANT Premier mode, a team-based competitive system that aims to bridge the gap between gaming and sports. This mode allows players to create teams and participate in weekly matches on designated maps. Successful teams will have the opportunity to advance to a Playoff tournament.

After undergoing beta testing, VALORANT Premier is now available to all users worldwide. The enrolment window for the mode opened on August 29 and will close on September 6. By offering an enhanced platform for competitive play, Premier enables players to build strong teams. In the future, the mode will lead to VCT Challenger leagues, which are part of a global esports tournament series.

In Episode 7 Act II, VALORANT is introducing several improvements to Premier. These include official divisions, expanded weekly matches that cover all seven competitive pool maps, and comprehensive performance tracking. These updates are designed to enhance the overall competitive experience in VALORANT.

Arun Rajappa, Country Head of Riot Games, India & South Asia, expressed excitement about the response from the gaming community in India. He stated that there has been significant interest in VALORANT Premier and emphasized the desire of gamers in the region to showcase their skills.

Overall, with the launch of VALORANT Premier, Riot Games aims to provide players with a platform to compete and connect the world of gaming with the world of sports.

