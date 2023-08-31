Ten Years of League of Legends: Celebrating the Devotion of Latin American Fans

Riot Games, the company behind the popular game League of Legends, is celebrating a decade of its presence in Latin America with a new campaign called ‘LolcitoX100pre’. Developed in partnership with Wunderman Thompson Mexico, this activation aims to unite the passion of over two million Latin American players.

‘LolcitoX100pre’ serves as a battle cry for the celebration, acknowledging the significant impact League of Legends has had on the region and creating a sense of unity among players, commonly referred to as ‘Loleros’. The campaign will unfold throughout September across Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Argentina, offering a series of experiences, actions, and online and offline content.

Omar Fabián Jiménez, the chief creative officer of Wunderman Thompson Mexico, expressed excitement about the partnership with Riot Games, stating that the collaboration aimed to highlight the players’ own campaign for their beloved game. Mariano Vives, marketing creative at Riot Games, emphasized the player-centric approach, ensuring that the celebrations revolved around the gamers themselves.

The campaign commenced during the LLA final on August 26, where unexpected ‘LolcitoX100pre’ flags were raised, signaling the beginning of the celebrations. The main focus will be on the release of special content dedicated to the game’s most devoted fans, accompanied by experiences, guest appearances, surprises, and exclusive rewards and skins within the game.

The festivities will culminate with fan experiences in Mexico City, Bogotá, and Buenos Aires, aiming to strengthen the bond between League of Legends and its Latin American community. The campaign’s underlying goal is to position Latin America as a prominent gaming nation and demonstrate the region’s passion and dedication to the game and its community.

Through ‘LolcitoX100pre’, Riot Games aims to celebrate the ten-year journey of League of Legends in Latin America, recognizing the support and loyalty of its fans while also igniting a sense of pride and unity among players across the region.

Definitions:

– League of Legends: A popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game developed and published by Riot Games.

– LolcitoX100pre: The name of the campaign celebrating ten years of League of Legends in Latin America.

– Loleros: A term used to refer to Latin American players of League of Legends.

