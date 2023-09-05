Door.com: Expanding Access for Independent Service Workers

Door.com, formerly known as Latch, is more than just a smart lock company. Founded by Jamie Siminoff, also the founder of Ring, Door.com aims to provide an overarching platform for independent service workers to grow their businesses. This rebranding comes after Latch acquired Siminoff’s startup, Honest Day’s Work, and Siminoff was appointed as Chief Doorman of Latch. However, he is set to become CEO in the near future.

Latch is known for its line of smart locks that landlords use to manage building access. It has also developed LatchOS, a smart building operating system that offers control over smart locks and other devices. The rebranding to Door.com does not mean that Latch will disappear, but rather that it will exist as a subbrand under the Door.com umbrella.

Door.com is launching a service called James, which serves as a platform for professional drivers. This app allows drivers to book and manage clients, with drivers receiving 100% of the profit and riders being charged a 5% commission. The success of James will guide the future offerings of Door.com, and the company is open to launching multiple verticals based on user demand.

The vision of Door.com goes beyond locks, as Siminoff believes Latch was too limited in its expansion. With the rebranding, Door.com aims to create a platform that empowers various independent service workers, such as housekeepers and dog walkers, to grow their businesses. The company plans to officially launch next year, and with its comprehensive platform, it promises to provide new opportunities and flexibility for independent service workers.

