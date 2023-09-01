The Church of Scientology Seeks to Limit Right-to-Repair Legislation

The right-to-repair movement has faced opposition from various groups, but now the Church of Scientology has entered the scene as a new adversary. Recently, a letter was sent to the US Copyright Office by Author Services Inc., an entity representing the works of L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology. The letter argues against exemptions granted for self-repairing consumer electronics and seeks to restrict access to repair software for devices that require particular qualifications or training.

The main concern raised by the Scientology-tied group is the potential risk to device usage if software-powered devices are open to repair. They argue that devices that require specific qualifications or training before purchase should not have the same access to repair as other consumer devices. They believe that license agreements, negotiated and agreed upon before purchase, may include critical restrictions necessary for safe device usage.

However, experts have criticized this proposal, stating that it is unreasonable and would hinder the right-to-repair movement. Elizabeth Chamberlain, director of sustainability at iFixit, highlights the dangers of tying repair material access to training, which would enable manufacturers to control who has access to repair and charge exorbitant prices for training. This would limit consumer access to repair and result in higher prices.

The Church of Scientology’s interest in limiting right-to-repair legislation may stem from concerns about their E-meters, devices used by Scientology ministers for auditing purposes. They fear that granting access to the software of these devices could expose the workings of Scientology and potentially damage their reputation.

However, advocates for the right-to-repair argue that the proposed amendment would have broader implications beyond just E-meters. It would prevent individuals from repairing products with end-user license agreements, limiting consumer freedom and repairability.

Regardless of the motives behind the Church of Scientology’s involvement, right-to-repair activists are adamant that this amendment would negatively impact their movement. Access to repair should not be limited based on qualifications or training, as it would disadvantage consumers and lead to higher prices across various industries.

Sources:

– 404 Media: [Source Article]

– Ars Technica: [Source Article]