Rhode Island Man Accused of Defrauding Massachusetts Nonprofit in Apple Laptop Theft Scheme

A 38-year-old man from Rhode Island is facing charges for defrauding MassChallenge, a Massachusetts nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs. Jonathan Alexander Mateo allegedly bought 142 Apple laptops as an employee of MassChallenge and stole the majority of them.

Between October 2020 and September 2022, Mateo used the organization’s American Express card to purchase the laptops. However, when MassChallenge conducted an audit in March, they could only account for 24 of the computers. Attempts to contact Mateo, who had already left the nonprofit, were unsuccessful.

The missing computers are valued at over $100,000. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden stated that investigators are also looking into the possibility that Mateo used the proceeds from this theft scheme to pay restitution for a similar crime he committed in Rhode Island in 2019.

As an employee of Upserve, Inc. in Providence, Mateo used the company’s credit card to purchase multiple Apple computers. An investigation later revealed that he had sold at least one of the computers on eBay. Mateo pleaded guilty to embezzlement, fraudulent use of credit cards, and larceny over $1,500 in that case.

Hayden expressed his disbelief at Mateo’s audacity, stating, “This individual apparently had the impression that the absence of more than 100 Apple laptops would somehow go unnoticed. Like most others who attempt such schemes, he found out just how wrong he was.” Hayden emphasized the importance of bringing Mateo to justice, especially since his actions targeted a nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs in Massachusetts.

Mateo has been on personal recognizance since his arraignment on a charge of larceny over $1,200 in July. He is expected to appear in court again on September 20 for a pre-trial hearing.

Definitions:

Embezzlement: the act of dishonestly appropriating or secreting assets by a person entrusted with their care.

Fraudulent use of credit cards: the use of a credit card with the intent to deceive or cheat someone to obtain goods, services, or money.

Larceny: the unlawful taking and carrying away of someone else’s personal property without their consent.

Sources: No specific URLs provided.