New Insights into Early Earth’s Atmosphere and the Role of Reducing Materials

A recent study has shed light on the composition of early Earth’s atmosphere, revealing that the planet’s magma ocean was highly oxidized. This led to an atmosphere rich in carbon dioxide (CO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2), which could have posed challenges for the formation of biomolecules necessary for life. The study suggests that the late accretion of reducing materials played a crucial role in creating a habitable environment.

Understanding the atmospheric and surface conditions of early Earth is essential in comprehending the planet’s ability to support life. Terrestrial planets like Earth are believed to have formed their atmospheres through the release of volatile substances from their interiors. The composition of these atmospheres is mainly influenced by the oxidation state of the planet’s mantle.

Researchers from Ehime University conducted an experimental study to investigate the mantle oxidation state. They focused on the abundance of ferrous (Fe2+) and ferric (Fe3+) iron in the mantle, as the relative amounts of these iron oxides determine the mantle’s oxidation state. The study revealed that the formation efficiency of Fe3+ through the redox disproportionation of Fe2+ in metal-saturated magma at high pressures, corresponding to the lower mantle’s depth, was higher than previously believed.

The experimental results indicate that the Fe3+ content of Earth’s magma ocean during core formation was approximately ten times higher than the current upper mantle. This suggests that the magma ocean was significantly more oxidizing than the mantle in the present era. Consequently, the degassing of volatiles from such an oxidizing magma would have resulted in an atmosphere enriched with CO2 and SO2.

Furthermore, the researchers found that the estimated oxidation state of Earth’s magma ocean aligns with the oxidation state of Hadean magmas, which existed over four billion years ago, based on geological records. The study implies that the late accretion of reducing materials after Earth’s formation played a crucial role in providing biologically available organic molecules and creating a habitable environment.

By uncovering the oxidized nature of early Earth’s atmosphere, this study provides valuable insights into the conditions necessary for the formation of life. It highlights the importance of reducing materials in creating a suitable environment for the development of biomolecules critical to the emergence and sustenance of life on our planet.