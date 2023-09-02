Vlog Like Never Before: Infinix ZERO 30 5G Sets New Standards with Ultra HD (4K/60FPS) Front Camera, Reshaping Vlog Shooting Trends

Infinix has launched the new Infinix ZERO 30 5G, the first smartphone in its class to feature a front-facing camera with Ultra HD (4K/60FPS) video capability. This groundbreaking smartphone empowers young people to create high-quality, cinematic vlogs that stand out from the rest.

The front-facing 50MP camera on the Infinix ZERO 30 5G supports 4K (3840×2160) video recording at a smooth 60FPS, a feature typically found only on high-priced flagship models. This allows young creators on a budget to capture Ultra HD video content. The camera is complemented by unique cinematic production modes that enable users to create authentic, cinematic-style vlogs.

Other features of the Infinix ZERO 30 5G include a beautifully curved 144Hz AMOLED display, a high-performance octa-core processor, and 21GB of Extended Memory. The smartphone also boasts a 108MP rear camera with OIS and EIS technologies for stable image capture in both photography and video. It also offers features like dual micro-slit flash, PDAF, movie filter mode, and dual view for creative and versatile video shooting.

Design-wise, the Infinix ZERO 30 5G is sleek and stylish, with a 2.8mm narrow frame and a curved display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes in three color options: Golden Hour, Rome Green, and Fantasy Purple.

In terms of performance, the Infinix ZERO 30 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 octa-core processor and up to 21GB of extended memory. It also has a substantial 256GB storage ROM to accommodate larger file sizes created by 4K videos.

Additional features of the Infinix ZERO 30 5G include a large 5,000 mAh battery with 68W Super Charging, XOS 13 customized Android software with advanced features, and fast 234ms fingerprint unlocking for enhanced security and convenience.

With its groundbreaking front-facing camera and array of features, the Infinix ZERO 30 5G sets new standards for vlog shooting. It empowers young creators to capture their own stories and produce high-quality, cinematic video content like never before.

Definitions:

– 4K/60FPS: Ultra HD video recording at 3840×2160 resolution and 60 frames-per-second.

– Cinematic-style vlogs: Vlogs that have a cinematic look and feel, resembling professional movie production.

– PDAF (Phase Detection AutoFocus): A type of autofocus technology that quickly and accurately focuses the camera lens.

– OIS (Optical Image Stabilization): A technology that reduces blur and camera shake in photos and videos.

– EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization): A software-based image stabilization technology that reduces camera shake in videos.

– Extended Memory: Additional system memory that can be used to store and process large files, such as 4K videos.

Sources: PRNewswire (source article)

Note: URLs of sources have been removed for this AI-generated response.