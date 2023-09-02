Infinix ZERO 30 5G: Empowering Young Vloggers with Ultra HD Recording

Infinix has introduced the Infinix ZERO 30 5G, a smartphone that revolutionizes vlogging by offering a front-facing camera with Ultra HD (4K/60FPS) video capability. This feature, typically found in high-end flagship models, is now accessible to a wider audience of young people on a budget.

The front-facing camera of the ZERO 30 5G boasts a 50MP sensor and supports 4K video recording at a smooth 60 frames-per-second. In addition to capturing moments in incredible detail, users can take advantage of unique video shooting modes such as Engage Movie Filter for a more cinematic look and Dual View for simultaneous front and rear video recording.

For rear photography, the device is equipped with a 108MP camera that captures sharp and crisp photos even in low-light conditions. It features OIS and EIS technologies for stable image capture and offers triple lossless zoom and a 120° wide lens for diverse photography options.

The design of the ZERO 30 5G is aimed at exuding style from every angle. With a 2.8mm narrow frame and a curved display featuring a 60° Golden Curve, the device offers a classy and comfortable in-hand feel. It is available in Golden Hour, Rome Green, and Fantasy Purple color options.

The device features a fast 144Hz refresh rate for smooth screen and OS navigation and a dual speaker audio system with DTS support for an immersive multimedia experience. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 octa-core processor and boasts up to 21GB of Extended memory for smooth multitasking and handling the demands of 4K video recording. The device also offers 256GB of storage for ample space to store extended Ultra HD quality video content.

Additional features of the ZERO 30 5G include a large 5,000 mAh battery with 68W Super Charging for quick charging, customized XOS 13 user interface based on Android 13, fast fingerprint unlocking, and multi-functional NFC connectivity.

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G sets a new standard for vlogging with its Ultra HD front-facing camera and innovative video production features. With its affordable price point, it empowers young people to unleash their creativity and capture their own stories in stunning detail and cinematic quality.

Source: PRNewswire