Anycubic Launches the Revolutionary Kobra 2 Series of 3D Printers

Anycubic, a global leader in 3D printing technology, is excited to announce the release of its latest innovation, the Anycubic Kobra 2 Series. These cutting-edge Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers offer high-quality craftsmanship, affordability, and impressive speed. The Kobra 2 Series was introduced on August 31st, and to mark Anycubic’s 8-year anniversary, customers can purchase these printers at an exclusive early bird price until September 15th.

The Anycubic Kobra 2 Series introduces new features that enhance the 3D printing experience. The printers support remote control through a dedicated app, allowing users to conveniently manage their printing projects. With a user-friendly interface and a modular assembly design, these printers can be set up and ready to use within just 10-20 minutes.

The Kobra 2 Neo is the entry-level printer in the series, offering high-speed printing at an affordable price. With a maximum print speed of 250mm/s, it is five times faster than traditional printers. The Kobra 2 Neo includes automatic bed leveling as a standard feature, making it an ideal choice for beginners.

The Kobra 2 Pro takes the lead as the fastest printer in the Kobra 2 series. With a top print speed of 500mm/s and an acceleration rate of 20,000mm/s², this printer can construct a 3D model in just 15 minutes. It is equipped with features such as double metal spindles, vibration compensation, and flow control to ensure impeccable print quality at high speeds.

For users who require a larger print area, the Kobra 2 Plus offers a spacious build volume of 400 x 320 x 320mm. It combines high-speed printing with smart features, including a filament runout detector and Anycubic app support.

The Kobra 2 Max is the pinnacle of 3D printing technology, with a massive print area of 420 x 420 x 500mm. Priced under $500 USD, it provides ambitious makers with the ability to create large, intricate designs effortlessly. With a maximum print speed of 500mm/s and remote control capabilities, the Kobra 2 Max offers speed, precision, and convenience.

To take advantage of the early bird pricing, visit the Anycubic Official Store before September 15th, 2023. Anycubic has been at the forefront of 3D printing innovation since 2015, and the Kobra 2 Series is the result of years of research and development. For more information and to explore the future of 3D printing, visit Anycubic’s official website.

Definitions:

– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM): a 3D printing technique that involves melting a thermoplastic material and extruding it layer by layer to create a 3D object.

– User Interface: the graphical display and controls that allow users to interact with a device or software.

– Bed Leveling: the process of adjusting the printing surface of a 3D printer to ensure that it is level and parallel to the printer’s axes.

– Filament Runout Detector: a feature that detects when the filament in the printer is running out and automatically pauses the printing process.

